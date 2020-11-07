'Welcome back America!' World leaders react to Biden's apparent win
Leaders around the globe congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Saturday.
Around the globe, world leaders on Saturday reacted to news from the U.S. that Former Vice President Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the presidency.
Many allies tweeted their congratulations and well-wishes to Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, who is set to become the U.S.' first female vice president and woman of color in the White House. Leaders also expressed excitement about collaborating with the new administration soon.
Here is a roundup of how the rest of the world is responding to the U.S. presidential election.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
In a follow-up tweet, Sturgeon also noted Harris' historic rise, adding, "The first woman in the White House -- and the first woman of colour too. This is a big and special moment."
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau
German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo
President of the Maldives Mohamed Waheed
Former President of Costa Rica Laura Chinchilla
Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
European Commission President Charles Michel
French President Emmanuel Macron
President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Iran's Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei
Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
President of Argentina Alberto Fernández
President of Chile Sebastian Piñera
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella
President of Poland Andrzej Duda
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
President of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat
ABC News' Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.