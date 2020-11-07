'Welcome back America!' World leaders react to Biden's apparent win Leaders around the globe congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Saturday.

Around the globe, world leaders on Saturday reacted to news from the U.S. that Former Vice President Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the presidency.

Many allies tweeted their congratulations and well-wishes to Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, who is set to become the U.S.' first female vice president and woman of color in the White House. Leaders also expressed excitement about collaborating with the new administration soon.

Here is a roundup of how the rest of the world is responding to the U.S. presidential election.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

In a follow-up tweet, Sturgeon also noted Harris' historic rise, adding, "The first woman in the White House -- and the first woman of colour too. This is a big and special moment."

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo

President of the Maldives Mohamed Waheed

Former President of Costa Rica Laura Chinchilla

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

European Commission President Charles Michel

French President Emmanuel Macron

President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Iran's Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

President of Argentina Alberto Fernández

President of Chile Sebastian Piñera

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella

President of Poland Andrzej Duda

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

President of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat

ABC News' Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.