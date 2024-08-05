Bangladesh prime minister resigns, flees country amid deadly protests

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday, as anti-government protesters marched on the capital to demand she step down after a weekend of violence that left dozens of people dead.

The Bangladeshi military facilitated Hasina's "safe passage" out of the country and the army chief is expected to make a speech on Monday.

Passersby look at a burnt vehicle along a street amid anti-government protests in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Broadband internet and mobile data services were cut off and then restored across Bangladesh earlier on Monday.

The demonstrations began with students seeking to end a quota system for government jobs, but clashes with police and pro-government activists escalated into violence that left more than 200 dead last month.

Bangladesh army personnel stand guard during a curfew following clashes between police and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement activists amid anti-government protests in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

In this file photo, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gestures while speaking to the media, a day after she won the 12th parliamentary elections, in Dhaka on January 8, 2024. Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images

The deadly demonstrations triggered more protests from citizens demanding accountability from their government, which grew into calls for Hasina to step down.

Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 Rajib Dhar/AP

At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died in clashes in the capital on Sunday, according to the country's leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.