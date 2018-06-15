An original print by the famous graffiti artist Banksy was stolen from a Toronto art exhibit over the weekend, with the theft caught on camera.

Police say the print, valued at $45,000, was stolen around 5 a.m. Sunday. Security footage of the crime was released Thursday.

Toronto Police

In the video, a man enters the exhibit, picks up the print and goes out the door clutching the art piece.

Police have not identified any possible suspects at this time.

So... there is a Bansky art exhibit in Toronto ... and it is reported one of the pieces has been stolen. If you have info the investigating cops can be reached at 416-808-1100. Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 #BanskyToronto pic.twitter.com/6O5okfMVXO — Scott Mills ???? (@GraffitiBMXCop) June 15, 2018

Toronto authorities say the stolen piece, titled "Trolley Hunters," is worth $45,000. It shows a group of indigenous people seemingly hunting shopping carts in a grassland.

The art exhibit has been touted as the largest collection of Banksy's work ever displayed. It includes around 80 pieces valued at about $35 million and is scheduled to run through July 11, authorities said.