Beluga whale with Russian harness appears to 'defect' to Norway

The mystery surrounding the beluga whale alleged to have come from a Russian military facility continues with the marine mammal refusing to leave Norwegian waters, leading to jokes the whale has "defected."

Interested in Animals? Add Animals as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Animals news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"The last days the whale has still been observed in the same area," marine biologist Jorgen Ree Wiig, an inspector for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, said in a statement. "Hopefully it will swim away further north in the Arctic where it belongs and join a pod of white whales."

The whale caused a sensation earlier in the week when video emerged of it swimming alongside fishermen off the coast of Norway last month. The whale wore a harness with the words "Equipment St. Petersburg" on it, sparking speculation that it could have come from a Russian military facility.

Linn Saether via AP

Wiig, who was alerted by local fishermen after they found the whale with a "strange" harness, also described the dramatic moment when the fishermen jumped into the water to remove the harness.

"The whale got wild and dived deep and pulled the rope attached to the boat -- and suddenly -- it was free!" Wiig said. "First we thought that the rope had been ripped apart, but then we saw the most enjoyable thing in the water: The whale was free from the harness. It was a cheerful moment to see the whale going his own way, free from the harness."

Speculation that the whale came from a Russian military facility continues to swirl. But Martin Biuw, of the Institute of Marine Research in Norway, clarified in an interview with ABC News earlier reports that he said the Russian Navy had "done this" to the whale.

"All I know is that both Russian and U.S. military have had active marine mammal programs in the past, but I have no detailed knowledge. I don’t see why they would equip those whales with harnesses," he told ABC News. "I would assume that harnesses are generally only used for short-term deployments, as they may cause chafing and other discomfort over longer time periods. What I can say for almost certain is that no researchers in Norway, and almost certainly not in Denmark/Greenland, use this method of attachment for any research-related work. Whether scientists in Russia do, I have no idea."

Norwegian Direcorate of Fisheries Sea Surveillance Unit via AP

Joergen Ree Wiig/Norwegian Direcorate of Fisheries Sea Surveillance Unit via AP

The case remains a mystery, but the whale’s behavior indicated it had been trained.

"I wouldn’t say the behavior is normal, even though whales from time to time are curious and friendly," Biuw noted. "One of the videos shows the whale bobbing its head out of the water and opening its mouth. This is a clear sign that the animal is trained, as this behavior is usually associated with begging for food from the trainer."

Little is known about Russia’s use of marine life for its military, although The Washington Post reported that the Defense Ministry in Russia advertised that it was looking to buy five Bottlenose dolphins for unknown purposes in 2016.