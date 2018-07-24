A 'biblical disaster': Greek official on wildfires that have killed 50

Jul 24, 2018, 6:55 AM ET
A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23.PlayAP
WATCH Wildfire devastation in Greece seen from the ground and the sky

At least 50 are dead after twin forest fires have ripped through seaside Greece.

Interested in Wildfires?

Add Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Wildfires
Add Interest

More than 100 have been injured, and the Spanish government has sent two amphibious planes to help battle the blazes, according to the Associated Press. An earlier report said 150 had been hospitalized.

As fires raged on either side of Athens, cars and farms and forests were torched, with hundreds racing toward beaches to be rescued by boat.

Greece's interior minister, Panos Skourletis, told Sky News the fires are a "national tragedy" and a "biblical disaster with human losses."

More than 700 people were rescued by the Coast Guard, Sky News reported.

A man passes burned cars in Mati, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24.AP
A man passes burned cars in Mati, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24.

Turkey has joined Spain in offering to provide aid, including airplanes and helicopters, to Greece.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias thanked him for the offer but that the assistance wasn't yet required, the AP reported. Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkey's agriculture and forestry minister, in Ankara said firefighting planes are "45 minutes away if there is a request and we are ready to intervene immediately."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments