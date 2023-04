Blinken confirms US diplomatic convoy was fired on in Sudan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed an attack on a U.S. diplomatic convoy in Sudan amid the ongoing violence there.

“Yesterday, we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on," Blinken said. "All people are safe."

He called the attack "reckless, irresponsible and unsafe."

The incident is being investigated, Blinken said.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

