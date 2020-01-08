Boeing 737 plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff, Iranian news agencies report The Ukraine Airlines flight crashed near the capital of Tehran.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane with 170 passengers and crew members aboard crashed in Iran shortly after take-off, according to Iranian news agencies.

The Ukraine Airlines flight crashed after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport near the capital of Tehran early Wednesday morning, local time, due to technical problems, according to Iranian state-run news outlet ISNA.

The site of the crash of a Ukraine Airlines passenger jet near the Iranian capital of Tehran is seen in this still image from an Associated Press video, Jan. 8, 2020. Associated Press

Initial reports were that the plane was bound for Kyiv, Ukraine, ISNA said.

"After taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar," spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh of the Iranian Aviation Organization said in a statement. "The number of passengers is 170."

"An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced." the statement continued. "We will give more reports in upcoming bulletins."

Map shows Ukraine-bound airplane crash near Tehran. J.magno/AP

An Iran emergency official tells Iran state television that the crash killed all on board, according to the Associated Press.

ABC News has not independently confirmed these reports.