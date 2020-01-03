Leader of Iran's elite Quds Force killed in airstrike: Reports The attack also killed an Iraqi commander.

Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed late Thursday in an airstrike that targeted a convoy near the airport in Baghdad.

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis also died in the airstrike, Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias, confirmed to ABC News.

Reuters earlier had reported the deaths of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, citing al-Assadi.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani stands at the frontline during offensive operations against Islamic State militants in the town of Tal Ksaiba in Salahuddin province in this March 8, 2015 file photo. Stringer/Reuters

It's unclear at this time who carried out the airstrike.

ABC News' Matt McGarry contributed to this developing story.