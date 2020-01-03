Leader of Iran's elite Quds Force killed in airstrike: Reports
The attack also killed an Iraqi commander.
Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed late Thursday in an airstrike that targeted a convoy near the airport in Baghdad.
Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis also died in the airstrike, Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias, confirmed to ABC News.
Reuters earlier had reported the deaths of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, citing al-Assadi.
It's unclear at this time who carried out the airstrike.
ABC News' Matt McGarry contributed to this developing story. Please check back for updates.