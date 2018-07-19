Thai boy rescued from cave speaks out: 'Thought about my parents'

Chanin "Titan" Vibulrungruang said he was surprised the entire world was waiting to see him.

"Was it a good surprise?" ABC News asked the boy, following his recent extraction from a flooded cave in Thailand along with his soccer teammates and coach.

"A lot of people are supporting and encouraging," he said.

Titan and his father sat down with ABC News to discuss Titan's recent experience. He said his coach didn't carry him out of the cave but that he held onto his back while swimming out.

"At first," Titan's father said, "I was really happy and surprised because he is now finally safe." He said he was at the cave searching for his son "every day since the first day" Titan was missing.

Vincent Thian/AP

Parents of other missing boys waited together and supported each other, he added.

"Everyone felt less worried after the first five days because all of the staff and volunteers were working really hard to find them," he said. "Also the staff said they found some evidence leading to the presence of the kids inside the cave, so we felt relieved, unlike the very first days that all the parents were worried."

Titan said he "thought about my parents" and felt that they "would be waiting in front of the cave."

Titan has returned home and said he's feeling healthier. He's enjoying some of his favorite foods again, including red curry with pork, and spending more time with his family. And he's going to get to watch some soccer soon.

"I'm excited," he said, "that they are going to take our team to see the actual teams."