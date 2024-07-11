About a dozen Uruguay players went into the stands.

Brawl breaks out between players and fans after Colombia-Uruguay Copa America match

After a heated match on the pitch, emotions spilled over into the stands Wednesday night at the Colombia/Uruguay Copa America semi-final match in Charlotte.

About a dozen Uruguay players went into the stands and had to be removed by security personnel.

"Uruguay players have entered the stands and a fight has broken out between fans and players," read a post on the Fox Soccer X account, which was retweeted by Fox Sports, which aired the match.

