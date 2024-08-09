There is no confirmation of how the accident occurred, the airline said.

No survivors after plane carrying 62 people crashes in Brazil, authorities say

There are no survivors after a Voepass flight carrying 62 people crashed in Brazil on Friday, according to authorities.

The passenger plane was traveling from Cascavel, Brazil, and was bound for Guarulhos Airport, near Sao Paulo, the airline said.

The plane had 58 passengers and four crew members on board, the airline said. There are no survivors, State of Sao Paulo firefighters confirmed to ABC News.

A passenger plane is seen falling in a still of a video taken in the Brazil state of Sao Paulo, Aug. 9, 2024. Aline Salvi

There is no confirmation of how the accident occurred, the airline said.

The crash was reported to military police at 1:28 p.m. local time.

The 14-year-old two-engine ATR 72 model aircraft was flying at 17,000 feet when it began its rapid descent, according to FlightRadar24.

A passenger plane is seen falling in a still of a video taken in the Brazil state of Sao Paulo, Aug. 9, 2024. Aline Salvi

The plane fell close to a residential building in Vinhedo outside the city of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo federal police said.

One resident was injured, police said.

There are no survivors after a Voepass plane carrying 62 people crashed in Brazil on Aug. 9, 2024, according to authorities. Felipe Magalhaes Filho/AP

The plane crashed near a residential building in Vinhedo outside the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 9, 2024, police said. Felipe Magalhaes Filho/AP

Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at an event Friday asked the crowd to observe one minute of silence for the victims of the crash.

Footage of the incident captured the plane falling in a spiral out of the sky followed by a large fireball.

Locator map showing the departure, destination and crash sites of a Brazilian commercial airplane that crashed on Friday Aug. 9, 2024. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

The governor of Sao Paulo is heading back from Vitoria to manage the situation, officials said.

Brazil's civil aviation agency said in a statement they will be investigating.

ABC News' Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.