British police have named two suspects, both Russian nationals, in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury in March.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are wanted for conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Prosecutors from the service believe they have enough evidence to charge both Russians with conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal, attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey, use and possession of Novichok contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey.

Bailey was a police officer who came into contact with the pair at a park in Salisbury and was treated for injuries as a result.

All three have recovered from the attack, with Yulia being released on May 23 and her father's release following after. Yulia spent 20 days in a coma.

"We will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of these men as the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals," CPS said in a statement. "Russia has made this clear following requests for extradition in other cases. Should this position change then an extradition request would be made.

"We have, however, obtained a European Arrest Warrant which means that if either man travels to a country where an EAW is valid, they will be arrested and face extradition on these charges for which there is no statute of limitations," the statement adds.

"Today marks the most significant moment so far in what has been one of the most complex and intensive investigations we have undertaken in Counter Terrorism policing; the charging of two suspects -- both Russian nationals -- in relation to the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal," Scotland Yard Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement.

Officials are expected to hold a press conference later Wednesday.