Brussels rolls out stunning flower carpet

Aug 16, 2018, 12:20 PM ET
PHOTO: The installation of the annual Flower Carpet on the Grand Place, Grote Markt Square, in the city center of Brussels, Aug. 16, 2018.PlayNicolas Maeterlinck/AFP/Getty Images
For a few days every two years, the Grand-Place in Brussels rolls out the red carpet -- of flowers, that is.

PHOTO: A 20,000 square feet flower carpet on the theme Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico and made with over 500,000 dahlias and begonias is seen at Brussels Grand Place, Aug. 16, 2018.Yves Herman/Reuters
PHOTO: The flower carpet is composed by about 120 volunteers, with nearly 1 million begonias in less than 4 hours, at the Grand-Place in Brussels, Aug. 16, 2018.Isopix/REX/Shutterstock
This year's masterpiece contains more than 2,000 square yards of begonias, dahlias, grass and bark. The impressive display was created in less than four hours by 120 hard-working volunteers and is composed of nearly 1 million begonias, according to organizers.

The first flower carpet in Brussels was created in 1971 by landscape architect Etienne Stautema, and this year's floral designer is Mexico's Ana Rosa Aguilar Aguado. Aguado's carpet is dedicated to the Mexican region of Guanajuato, which, much like Brussels, is "known for its rich floral culture and tradition," organizers said.

PHOTO: The Flower Carpet at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 16, 2018.Wang Xiaojun/Xinhua/Newscom
The Grand-Place is also marking two decades as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The entrance fee is about $7 and the carpet will be on display until Sunday.

