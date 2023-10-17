Brussels shooter who killed 2 Swedish soccer fans in 'act of terrorism' shot dead by police: Sources

The attack took place three miles from a Belgium qualifying match for Euro 2024.

LONDON -- A suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen shooting in Brussels has died of his injuries, Belgian police and a source from Belgium's anti-terrorism unit confirmed to ABC News.

In what Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called an “act of terrorism” on Tuesday, the attack took place approximately three miles from the the Roi Beaudouin stadium where Belgium was playing Sweden to qualify for the Euro 2024 football tournament. The soccer match was suspended following the fatal shooting.

Belgian police officers from the forensic service search for evidence in a street after two people were killed during a shooting in Brussels on Oct. 16, 2023. Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities confirmed early Tuesday that 45-year-old Abdesalem Lassoued, the suspected attacker, was shot and killed by the police in the neighborhood of Schaerbeek in downtown Brussels.

Following Monday night’s attack, Belgium’s interior minister announced stricter border controls along Belgian borders while the suspect was still at large.

Belgian Police stand behind a cordoned off area close to where a suspected Tunisian extremist has been shot dead hours after manhunt looking for him Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Martin Meissner/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.