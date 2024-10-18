BTS member J-Hope finishes mandatory military enlistment in South Korea

SEOUL -- K-pop idol J-Hope was discharged from the military on Thursday, becoming the second member of BTS to finish mandatory enlistment in South Korea.

J-Hope walked out of the military camp in Wonju, in Gangwon Province just east of Seoul, in his military uniform on Thursday morning and saluted to the press who were waiting for him to be discharged in front of the camp. Jin, the eldest member of BTS who had already finished his service in June, was present to celebrate J-Hope with a bouquet of flowers.

“I completed the military service in good health,” J-Hope told reporters while Jin kneeled to hold microphones on behalf of the press. “I am grateful for the fans who supported me throughout the service.”

Article 39 of the Constitution of South Korea mandates all male citizens to enlist in the military between the ages of 18 and 28.

Widely accepted as the most well-known K-pop boyband in the world, many are now keeping their ears open for the group’s potential comeback schedule.

WONJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 17: J-Hope of BTS reacts after being discharged from military service at the army's 36th Infantry Division on October 17, 2024 in Wonju, Gangwon-do province, South Korea. J-Hope is the second BTS member to complete the 18-month mandatory military service, which is required for all able-bodied male citizens in South Korea before they turn 28. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images) Han Myung-gu/Getty Images

BTS' agency has mentioned that the group will make a comeback as a group before the end of next year, as five other members -- RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Suga -- are expected to complete their service in June. In the meantime, members who have already finished their duties are expected to pursue their solo music careers and ventures.

“Jin’s solo album ‘Happy’ will be released on November 15,” BigHit Music announced on Tuesday as their fans openly wonder about the future of the popular boyband.

Earlier this year, their future was called into question when another band member, Suga, was indicted for drunk driving while riding an electric scooter in August and received backlash from numerous fans, with some demanding he leave the team for good. Suga subsequently apologized in public after being fined $11,500 USD by the district court.