Burst Kenyan dam kills dozens and displaces hundreds

May 10, 2018, 10:32 AM ET
PHOTO: Heavy machinery aid rescue efforts near destroyed houses after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya, May 10, 2018.Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
Heavy machinery aid rescue efforts near destroyed houses after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya, May 10, 2018.

Heavy rain caused a dam to burst near the Kenyan town of Solai, killing dozens of people and displacing hundreds, authorities said.

The walls of the Patel dam ruptured Wednesday evening as unsuspecting residents were having meals nearby. The International Federation of the Red Cross’ team on the ground counted 26 dead bodies.

“The number is likely to go up because some people are still stuck in the debris, in the mud,” Euloge Ishimwe of the International Federation of the Red Cross in Nairobi told ABC News.

PHOTO: A child walks through his home which was partly destroyed by flood water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya, May 10, 2018.Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
A child walks through his home which was partly destroyed by flood water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya, May 10, 2018.

About 500 people have been displaced, he said.

“We heard from colleagues on the ground that they are worried that two other dams in the area could also burst,” Ishimwe added. “It’s a very scary situation right now because the rain is still ongoing.”

Kenya: 132 dead since March as seasonal rains cause floods

PHOTO: People walk among houses that were destroyed by flood water after the Petal dam burst its banks near the town of Solai, Kenya, May 10, 2018.EPA via Shutterstock
People walk among houses that were destroyed by flood water after the Petal dam burst its banks near the town of Solai, Kenya, May 10, 2018.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka tweeted an image of the destruction in the Solai area, about 120 miles from the capital Nairobi.

Even before the breach, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said floods had displaced more than 270,000 people in the East African country and the number is expected to rise to 280,000 by the end of the week as more heavy rain is expected.

PHOTO: Heavy machinery aid rescue efforts near destroyed houses after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya, May 10, 2018.Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
Heavy machinery aid rescue efforts near destroyed houses after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya, May 10, 2018.

Kenya has seen weeks of heavy rain after a severe drought.

Comments