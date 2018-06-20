Canada legalizes recreational marijuana after Senate passes 'historic' legislation

Jun 20, 2018, 9:45 AM ET
PHOTO: A woman waves a flag with a marijuana leaf on it next to a group gathered to celebrate National Marijuana Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada.PlayAFP/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Marijuana laws through the years

Canadian lawmakers approved landmark legislation on Tuesday to fully legalize marijuana.

Interested in Marijuana?

Add Marijuana as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Marijuana news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Marijuana
Add Interest

The move will make Canada the second country in the world to legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes nationwide. Uruguay was the first to fully legalize the drug.

Bill C-45, also known as the Cannabis Act, was first introduced on April 13, 2017, in a bid to legalize and regulate the recreational use of weed. The bill passed in the House of Commons that November and then passed in the Senate on Tuesday night by a vote of 52-29, with two abstentions.

Medicinal use of the drug has been legal in Canada since 2001.

PHOTO: Conservative Sen. Claude Carignan leaves the Senate Chamber after the vote on Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act, in the Senate on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, June 19, 2018.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP
Conservative Sen. Claude Carignan leaves the Senate Chamber after the vote on Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act, in the Senate on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, June 19, 2018.

The proposed legislation allows adults in Canada to legally possess and use up to 30 grams of dried cannabis in public, as well as cultivate up to four cannabis plants at home and prepare products for personal use. Dried cannabis and cannabis oil will become commercially available later this year.

The minimum legal age to buy and consume pot in Canada will be set at 18, but the bill allows provinces and territories to increase the minimum age.

(MORE: Here are the people most likely to use marijuana based on their professions, study says)

(MORE: Migrant workers are making thousands trimming marijuana in California)

PHOTO: Smoke rises during the annual marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 20, 2018.Chris Wattie/Reuters
Smoke rises during the annual marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 20, 2018.

Canadian Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who sponsored the legislation, called the bill's passage a "historic milestone."

"This is an historic milestone for progressive policy in Canada as we shift our approach to cannabis," Wilson-Raybould said via Twitter Tuesday night. "This legislation will help protect our youth from the risks of cannabis while keeping profits out of the hands of criminals and organized crime."

The federal law fulfills a top campaign promise of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party.

"It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana -- and for criminals to reap the profits," Trudeau said via Twitter Tuesday night. "Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize [and] regulate marijuana just passed the Senate."

Comments