Canada passes 'Free Willy' ban, making it illegal to hold dolphins, whales in captivity

Jun 11, 2019, 10:05 AM ET
PHOTO: Two young girls watch as a Beluga whale tries to catch air bubbles as she swims at the Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park, Aug. 3, 2010.PlayJonathan Hayward/Canadian Press via AP, FILE
Canada is making strides to help protect marine life.

The country's House of Commons passed a bill Monday that makes it illegal to keep a whale, dolphin or porpoise in captivity.

Bill S-203, nicknamed the "Free Willy" bill after the iconic 1993 movie that portrayed a boy freeing an Orca whale from an amusement park, applies to those who own or have custody or control of a cetacean in captivity. People who breed or impregnate a cetacean or possess/seek to obtain reproductive materials of cetaceans, including sperm or an embryo, were also included in the bill.

A killer whale breaches the surface near Vancouver Island, Canada, Sept. 15, 2017.

Offenders can be fined up to $200,000.

The Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act makes exceptions for cetaceans that are rescued or are in rehabilitation and for researchers who obtain a license from the government.

"A person may move a live cetacean from its immediate vicinity when the cetacean is injured or in distress and is in need of assistance," the bill states.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that the country will ban single-use plastics, such as bags and straws, as early as 2021, according to The Associated Press.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his government's intention to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021 during a news conference in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, June 10, 2019.

The specific items to be banned will be determined based on a scientific review, Trudeau said.

Canada drew inspiration from the European Union's decision in March to impose a ban on single-use plastics to counter pollution in waterways and fields, Trudeau said.

A plastic bag stuck in a tree blows in the wind in New York, April 1, 2019.

"Many other countries are doing that and Canada will be one of them," Trudeau said. "This is a big step but we know can do this for 2021."

Comments