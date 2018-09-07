Far-right candidate stabbed at campaign event in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate in Brazil's presidential election, was stabbed at a campaign event on Thursday.

Federal police confirmed to ABC News that a 40-year-old suspect in the attack that occurred in Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, had been detained.

Antonio Scorza/Agencia O Globo via AP

Bolsonaro, knows as "The Brazilian Trump," was being carried on the shoulders of a supporter when he was attacked, authorities said.

Flavio Bolsonaro, Jair's son and also a politician, said via Twitter than the stabbing had pierced his father's liver, lung and intestinal tract.

Raysa Leite/AP

After about two hours of surgery, Jair Bolsonaro was transferred to an intensive care unit where he was last reported in stable condition.

Bolsonaro, 63, is a former Army captain supported by millions of evangelical Christians because he is pro-guns and anti-LGBTQ. He also has been accused of making racist comments and inciting hatred and currently is under investigation for recent remarks about Afro-Brazilians.

Brazils Military Police via AP

He is used to controversy. In 2011, he told Playboy magazine that he would be "incapable of loving a gay son" and that he'd prefer such a child of his "to die in an accident."