Car drives into carnival procession in Germany, several hurt
The driver has been arrested, police said.
February 24, 2020, 4:22 PM
2 min read
A suspect drove into a carnival procession in Germany Monday, leaving several people hurt, police said, citing preliminary reports.
The crash was in the north-central town of Volkmarsen during the annual Rose Monday parade, according to the North Hesse police headquarters.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.