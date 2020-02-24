Car drives into carnival procession in Germany, several hurt The driver has been arrested, police said.

A suspect drove into a carnival procession in Germany Monday, leaving several people hurt, police said, citing preliminary reports.

The crash was in the north-central town of Volkmarsen during the annual Rose Monday parade, according to the North Hesse police headquarters.

The driver has been arrested, police said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

People react at the scene after a car drove into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany, Feb. 24, 2020. Elmar Schulten/Waldeckische Landeszeitung via Reuters

People react at the scene after a car drove into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany, Feb. 24, 2020. Elmar Schulten/Waldeckische Landeszeitung via Reuters