1 child dead, 8 others injured after bouncy castle accident in Spain

An 8-year-old girl died from her injuries, the hospital confirmed to ABC News.

RIO DE JANEIRO and LONDON -- One child died and eight others were injured after a bouncy castle overturned near the Spanish port city of Valencia on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The accident occurred at a fairground in the town of Mislata, just west of Valencia. Several children became trapped inside a bouncy castle as a gust of wind lifted the inflatable structure into the air, local officials told ABC News.

Two children -- an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl -- suffered serious injuries after they were ejected from the overturned castle, local officials said.

Both were rushed to La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital in Valencia. The 8-year-old girl died about 12 hours after she was admitted, a hospital spokesperson told ABC News. The 4-year-old girl remains hospitalized, the spokesperson said. Her condition was unclear.

An investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing, but preliminary evidence did not indicate foul play, according to local officials.

The tragedy in Spain comes less than a month after a similar accident left five children dead in Australia.