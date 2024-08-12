Child and woman stabbed in London, man arrested, police say

LONDON -- An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square in central London on Monday, police said.

A man has been arrested and investigators “don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects,” according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service

The girl and the woman were taken to a hospital, police said, adding that their conditions were unknown.

The incident occurred as the U.K. remains on edge after a week of violence as far-right rioters clashed with police. The riots took place across England and Wales and were fueled by far-right activists using social media to spread misinformation.

A Police officer stands at the scene in Leicester Square, as a man was arrested with the accusation of stabbing an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman, in London, Aug. 12, 2024. James Manning/AP

Those riots follow the deaths of three girls, who were stabbed in a "ferocious" attack during a July 19 dance event in Southport, a seaside town, according to police.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder, police said. The suspect was from Banks, a coastal village in Lancashire, and was born in Cardiff, Wales, police said.

The Crown Court released the suspect's name after a judge ruled it could be released despite his age. Although the suspect was born in the United Kingdom, online rumors spread calling into question his immigration status, police said.