Children among 9 injured in 'corrosive substance' attack in London

London police are investigating a "corrosive substance" attack that left nine people, including two young children, injured on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said that a woman and her two young children were injured in the suspected, targeted attack. Three officers and three adult members of the public also sustained injuries after coming to the victims' aid.

Police guard the area after nine people were hurt when a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at them in Clapham, south London, Jan. 31, 2024. Marcin Nowak/LNP via Shutterstock

Police were called to Lessar Avenue, SW4 -- near the Clapham neighborhood of South London -- just before 7:30 PM local time when the woman and two children were injured by the "corrosive substance," which is currently being tested, according to Castle.

"We will update as soon as we know more about their conditions," Castle said in a release. "Three police officers have also been taken to hospital after they responded to the incident. Thankfully we believe their injuries to be minor."

So far, no arrests have been made but police are investigating a man who was allegedly seen "fleeing the scene," according to Castle.

"We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident," he said.

MET Police report that the National Police Air Service is assisting in the investigation. Authorities ask that any members of the public who can help provide information or material should call 999 in the United Kingdom immediately.

ABC News' Will Gretsky and Mike Trew contributed to this report.