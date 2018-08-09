At least 43 people were killed and another 63 were injured on Thursday when a market in Yemen was attacked, The Associated Press reported citing Yemen's rebel-run Health Ministry.

Among the dead were children on a school bus that had been traveling through Dahyan Market, located in Yemen's Saada province, at the time of the attack.

Yemeni tribal leaders told the AP the Saudi-led U.S.-backed coalition fighting Shiite Houthi rebels was behind the airstrike.

Naif Rahma/Reuters

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen told ABC News that nearby hospitals received dozens of dead bodies and wounded bystanders.

Naif Rahma/Reuters

UNICEF said in a statement that "many children were reportedly killed and injured" in the attack and that all of the children were reportedly under the age of 15.

Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.