Chocolate spill makes for sweet mess on highway

Emergency crews in western Poland had a sticky mess on their hands after a truck full of liquid chocolate overturned Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer spilled tons of liquid chocolate after it crashed into a barrier on a highway near Poznan, according to local broadcaster TVN24. The truck's driver was transported to the hospital with a broken arm, the station reported.

AP

Both sides of the divided highway were covered with the sweet stuff following the crash, and passing vehicles left chocolate-covered tire marks for over a mile before authorities closed down the highway.

The liquid chocolate solidified as it cooled, making for a sticky mess, according to TVN24, and rescue workers will have to blast the road with hot water to clean it up.

TwojaSlupca.pl/EPA via Shutterstock

The spill also caused a traffic jam, blocking travel in both directions as emergency crews worked to re-route drivers through neighboring roads.