Colorful fans don comical outfits along Tour de France routes

Excited fans turned up to make road-side statements during this year’s Tour de France -- donning bright, colorful costumes and outfits depicting comic book superheroes.

This year’s race, the 105th edition, began in the Vendee region along the Atlantic coast on July 7 runs until this Sunday when it concludes in Paris.

Peter Dejong/AP

Peter Dejong/AP

Tour organizers estimate that 10 to 12 million spectators line the route each year, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Peter Dejong/AP

Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Peter Dejong/AP

Spectators are not charged any fees nor required to purchase tickets to watch the world-class competitors zoom past them along the race routes. Fans can just show up along the routes and enjoy this annual spectacle.

Peter Dejong/AP

Christophe Ena/AP

AP contributed to this report.