Colorful fans don comical outfits along Tour de France routes

Excited fans turned up to make road-side statements during this year’s Tour de
France -- donning bright, colorful costumes and outfits depicting comic book superheroes.
This year’s race, the 105th edition, began in the Vendee region along the Atlantic coast on July 7 runs until this Sunday when it concludes in Paris.
Peter Dejong/AP Two men dressed as French comics characters Asterix and Obelix line the road during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 109 miles with start in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs and Alpe d'Huez, France, July 19, 2018.
Peter Dejong/AP Fans wait for the riders to pass during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 98.7 miles with start in Annecy and finish in Le Grand-Bornand, France, July 17, 2018.
Tour organizers estimate that 10 to 12 million spectators line the route each year, according to reporting by the
Associated Press.
Peter Dejong/AP Fans wait for the riders to pass during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116.8 miles with start in Saint-Paul Trois-Chateaux and Mende, France, July 21, 2018.
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images A spectator dressed in a fancy costume waves from the side of the route during the 15th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, between Millau and Carcassonne, July 22, 2018.
Peter Dejong/AP Spectators cheer as they wait for the riders to pass during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 113.4 miles with start in Mouilleron-Saint-Germain and finish in La Roche Sur-Yon, France, July 8, 2018.
Spectators are not charged any fees nor required to purchase tickets to watch the world-class competitors zoom past them along the race routes. Fans can just show up along the routes and enjoy this annual spectacle.
Peter Dejong/AP A spectator in a bunny costume waits for the pack of riders to pass during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 112.5 miles with start in Brest and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, France, July 12, 2018.
Christophe Ena/AP A spectator waits for the riders to pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 67.4 miles with start in Albertville and finish in La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo, France.
AP contributed to this report.