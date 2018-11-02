At least 7 Coptic Christians killed in bus attack in Egypt

At least seven people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in an attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery in Egypt on Friday, according to a spokesperson for Egypt's Coptic Church.

The bus was traveling from the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor, in Minya, to the Sohag area, both south of Cairo, the spokesman said. It was carrying a family that had traveled to the monastery for the baptism of one of its children, according to the spokesman.

Egypt's government news service released a statement from an unnamed security official saying at least 12 people were injured. Earlier Friday, the church television channel had said 10 people were killed.

Graphic images shared by the church showed children among the injured. Attackers also fired at two other buses at the same site Friday, the church spokesperson said.

A similar attack took place in May 2017, when gunmen fired at a bus carrying Christians to the same monastery, killing at least 28 people. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack.

Egypt's state-run newspaper Al-Ahram on Friday quoted an unnamed security official from the Minya governorate who said the main road to the monastery had been closed to vehicles since last year's attack and that the bus attacked today had used an alternative route to reach the monastery. The source said authorities were still searching for the attackers.

"I mourn with great sorrow the victims who fell today at the traitorous hands that seek to undermine the nation’s fabric," Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a statement. "We are determined to fight terrorism and catch the culprits."

About 10 percent of Egypt's population of 100 million is Coptic Christian, according to The Associated Press.