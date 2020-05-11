Dance clubs could be source of new coronavirus infections in Seoul South Korea recently eased restrictions for residents.

SEOUL, South Korea -- Dance clubs in Seoul, South Korea, may be behind the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, raising concerns about a "second wave" of new infections.

Health authorities are rigorously tracking down those who went clubbing in the Itaewon district from April 24 to May 6, mostly young people in their 20s and 30s. Eighty-six new cases have been confirmed in the area.

A total of 5,517 people are estimated to have been in the district during that time period, according to Seoul Mayor Park Won Soon. So far, 2,405 people have been asked to get tested by the Seoul Metropolitan government. Entertainment venues in the city are required by law to collect signed documents from patrons but many provide false names or phone numbers.

Jeong Eun Kyung, director of Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing Monday that authorities could track down those who have paid with their credit cards at the clubs.

Sixty-three people who were at the clubs tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A majority were in their 20s. Most cases were linked to a 29-year-old man who visited five clubs and bars on May 1 then tested positive after exhibiting symptoms last Wednesday.

But health officials are carefully playing down the growing fear of another surge.

The sudden spike in confirmed cases comes just after South Korea eased social quarantine measures, allowing public facilities like fitness centers, museums and schools to reopen. South Korea’s Ministry of Education reversed plans to resume classes for elementary, middle and high schools after some foreign faculty members were found to have visited the Itaewon district last week.

Health officials say it is a fight against time to stop the spread and reports of secondary infections are of major concern. A woman in her 80s was found to be positive after dining with her grandson who visited a dance club last week. A male nurse working at a medical facility south of Seoul caught the virus, passing it on to his mother and brother. More infections are expected in the coming days.

Free, anonymous testing is available to anyone who has been in the Itaewon or Nonhyun districts, according to local government officials.

ABC News' Hakyung Kate Lee, Heejin Kang and Jiyung Koo contributed to this report.