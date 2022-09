The storm has winds of 75 mph and is not expected to make landfall.

The first major Atlantic hurricane of the season has formed and is slowly making its way through the ocean.

Hurricane Danielle is shown in this satellite image from NOAA. NOAA

Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened to hurricane levels Friday morning, and had sustained winds of up to 75 miles per hour, according to the forecast.

As of Friday evening, the storm was moving at a slow mile per hour and was not expected to make landfall.

Danielle is forecast to meander in the North Atlantic for a few days before heading into colder waters where it will likely weaken.