16 dead, hundreds injured as Palestinians protest opening of US Embassy

May 14, 2018, 7:10 AM ET
PHOTO: A wounded Palestinian boy is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018.Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
A wounded Palestinian boy is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018.

At least 16 people were killed and hundreds more injured as Palestinian protests over the U.S. moving its embassy to Jerusalem ramped up on Monday.

Crowds in Gaza had swelled to estimates of about 30,000 by 2:30 p.m., hours before the U.S. Embassy was officially slated to officially open. Protests in the previous days had tended to increase after the 2:30 p.m. call to prayer.

PHOTO: Palestinian demonstrators near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem, May 14, 0218.Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian demonstrators near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem, May 14, 0218.

Protesters were already gathering on the Gaza fence by 1 p.m. Estimates from journalists on the ground were of about 10,000 protesters by 1 p.m.

A 21-year-old and a 29-year-old were among the first killed by Israeli soldiers, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In the last seven weeks, more than 50 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

PHOTO: A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest on the Gaza Strips border with Israel, May 14, 2018.Khalil Hamra/AP
A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018.

PHOTO: Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strips border with Israel, May 14, 2018.Khalil Hamra/AP
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018.

President Donald Trump did not make the trip to Israel for the official opening, but sent daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner in his place. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also made the trip.

