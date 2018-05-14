16 dead, hundreds injured as Palestinians protest opening of US Embassy

At least 16 people were killed and hundreds more injured as Palestinian protests over the U.S. moving its embassy to Jerusalem ramped up on Monday.

Crowds in Gaza had swelled to estimates of about 30,000 by 2:30 p.m., hours before the U.S. Embassy was officially slated to officially open. Protests in the previous days had tended to increase after the 2:30 p.m. call to prayer.

Protesters were already gathering on the Gaza fence by 1 p.m. Estimates from journalists on the ground were of about 10,000 protesters by 1 p.m.

A 21-year-old and a 29-year-old were among the first killed by Israeli soldiers, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In the last seven weeks, more than 50 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

President Donald Trump did not make the trip to Israel for the official opening, but sent daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner in his place. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also made the trip.