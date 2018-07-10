1 dead, several injured after plane crashes in South Africa

One person is dead, several others are in critical condition after a charter plane crashed in Pretoria, South Africa.

One person died at the scene and the several injuries range from minor to critical, according to Russel Meiring, a spokesperson for emergency service ER24.

At least twenty passengers have been pulled from the wreckage with paramedics, firefighters and police on the scene of the accident.

"It is absolute chaos," a police official on the scene told ABC News. "It looks like something from a movie scene. Both wings of the plane came off."

ER24

The large plane appeared to have crashed through a nearby building, the official said.

The crash occurred at the beginning of rush-hour traffic, which has complicated rescue efforts. Helicopters were sent to help airlift patients to the local hospital.

The Civil Aviation Authority is expected to start an investigation into the crash as soon as all patients have been cleared from the scene.