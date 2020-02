Several dead after shooting in German city of Hanau German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported the deaths.

Several people have been shot to death in the German city of Hanau, The Associated Press has reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Police secure the area after a shooting in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 19, 2020. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Police officers speak with a man as they secure the area after a shooting in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 19, 2020. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported that multiple people were killed, according to AP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.