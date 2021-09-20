ABC News Developing

At least 8 dead in shooting at Russian university, police say

Several others were injured, police said.

Patrick Reevell
September 20, 2021, 8:35 AM
1 min read

MOSCOW -- A gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least 8 people and injuring several others, according to Russian police.

Video posted on social media showed panicked students jumping out of windows at Perm State University to escape the massacre.

Police said they wounded and detained the alleged shooter, but Perm's governor said he was killed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

