Deadly knife attack in Paris

A knife attack in central Paris has left two dead and several others injured.

French authorities confirmed that one person has been killed by an attacker wielding a knife.

Thibault Camus/AP

The alleged assailant was shot by the police and was pronounced dead.

Pierre Gaudin, the Paris Police Prefecture director, said five people were assaulted. The attacked happened just after 9 p.m. in the second district of Paris, rue Monsigny, he said.

"The police intervened immediately and the individual died," he said.

In addition to the person who died, two others were seriously injured and were transferred to George Pompidou Hospital, he added. Two other victims sustained minor injuries.

The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal investigation, Gaudin said.

The motive for the attack in the 2nd arrondissement has so far not been determined.

We will of course shortly clarify the circumstances of this aggression," Gaudin added.

Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.