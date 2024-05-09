Hundreds of thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed in Gaza.

Destruction in Gaza: Side-by-side aerial look at the Israel-Hamas war's devastating damage

Thousands of mosques, churches, homes, restaurants, colleges and other buildings have been turned to rubble across the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, and Israel retaliated with ongoing military operations in Gaza. Since the beginning of the retaliation, at least 34,735 people in Gaza have been killed and 78,108 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

At least 1,700 Israelis have been killed and 8,700 others injured, according to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since then, many of the once-bustling streetscapes -- home to roughly 2.3 million people -- have been flattened.

A report from the United Nations Development Programme found that the war has set back human development in Gaza more than 20 years. That setback will increase the longer the war goes on, according to the U.N.

Roughly 86,000 housing units have been destroyed and almost 300,000 more have been damaged in the Palestinian territories, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Additionally, 25,000 buildings have been destroyed, 32 hospitals forced out of service, and three churches, 341 mosques and 100 universities and schools destroyed, according to the Palestinian agency.

Thousands more Gazans are estimated to be missing under the debris, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

Here is a look at Gaza before the war, compared to now:

The Islamic University of Gaza in satellite imagery from October 2023 to March 2024.

The Israa University in satellite imagery from October 2023 to May 2024.

The Al-Hilal Stadium in satellite imagery from October 2023 to February 2024

The Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in satellite imagery from October 2023 to February 2024.

The Al-Hassaina Mosque in satellite imagery from 2023 to 2024.

Al-Rashid street in satellite imagery from 2023 to 2024.

ABC News' Meredith Longo contributed to this report.