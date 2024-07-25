Divers discover 100 bottles of champagne in 19th-century shipwreck

The wreckage was discovered about 20 nautical miles off the Swedish coast.

A team of divers discovered a 19th-century shipwreck off the coast of Sweden that was "loaded to the sides" with historical artifacts – including 100 bottles of champagne.

The shipwreck was discovered in the Baltic Sea, about 20 nautical miles off the Swedish coast, by a team of Polish technical divers from the group Baltictech.

Baltictech divers discovered a 19th-century shipwreck off the coast of Sweden. Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

"We encountered a 19th-century sailing ship in very good condition, loaded to the sides with champagne, wine, mineral water and porcelain," Baltictech diver Tomasz Stachura said in a press release this week.

Stachura said it was difficult for divers to determine exactly how much bubbly was aboard the ship but confirmed they "certainly" saw more than 100 bottles.

Interestingly, it wasn't the alcohol that piqued the divers' interests, but rather the mineral water in clay bottles, which Stachura said was "treated almost like medicine and only found its way to royal tables" in the 19th century.

"Its value was so precious that transports were escorted by the police," Stachura added.

Historians determined that the stamp on the mineral water, which hails from the German brand Selters, was produced between 1850 and 1867, according to Stachura, who has been in contact with the brand, which is still in business.

"The pottery factory into which the water was bottled also exists, and we are in contact with them to find out more details," Stachura said.

When the team initially spotted the wreck via sonar on July 11, they believed it was a fishing boat, according to Stachura.

"We were already after one dive that day and at first, there were doubts whether there would be anyone willing to go down," Stachura said, before adding fellow divers Marek Cacaj and Pawel Truszynski decided to take the now-historic plunge.

For now, the shipwreck remains in the Baltic Sea outside of economic waters, according to Stachura, who is collaborating regarding the wreck with the Marie-Stella-Maris Foundation, Södertörn University, and Professor Johan Rönnby, who is in charge of all underwater research in Sweden.