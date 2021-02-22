DOJ announces arrest of 'El Chapo's' wife on international drug trafficking charges

She was arrested Monday in Virginia at Dulles International Airport

The wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman was arrested Monday in Virginia at Dulles International Airport on international drug trafficking charges, with prosecutors accusing her of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana for import into the US.

Emma Coronel Aisupuro is also accused of conspiring with others to assist El Chapo in his July 2015 escape from Altiplano prison and prosecutors said she also planned with others to arrange another prison escape for the drug kingpin before his extradition to the U.S. in January of 2017.

She will make her initial appearance Tuesday virtually in D.C. District Court.

