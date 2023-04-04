Dozens injured as train derails from crash with construction equipment in Netherlands

Several dozen people injured in the incident are being treated at the scene.

LONDON -- Multiple people have been “seriously injured” after a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed following a collision with construction equipment in the Netherlands.

The accident happened near Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, early Tuesday morning, according to Dutch emergency officials.

It is currently unclear why there was construction equipment on the tracks but an investigation into the crash is underway.

Several dozen people who were injured in the incident were being treated at the scene of the crash while others who suffered more serious injuries were immediately taken to a local area hospital, authorities said.

Specialists are currently working to secure the train and have asked the public to stay away from the crash site at this time.

