Migrants attempting to enter the U.S. through the border with
Mexico face numerous challenges in their perilous quest for the "American Dream."
Some of the
challenges they face in their journey include exorbitant fees charged by human smugglers, dehydration and injuries while navigating tough terrain.
While those coming from Mexico have shorter trips, for many migrants from Central America, this journey traveling north can mean riding on top of
a freight train dubbed "La Bestia," or "The Beast." Migrants adopted this moniker for the train as many riders have been maimed, hurt or killed as they get on and off.
AFP journalists
spent 24 hours with migrants crossing Mexico in search of the "American Dream."
These are their photos:
Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images This combination of pictures taken on Aug. 10, 2018, and created on August 14, 2018, shows migrants holding their most valuable belongings.
Ronalso Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images Undocumented migrants climb on a train known as "La Bestia" (The Beast), in Las Patronas town, Veracruz State, Mexico on Aug. 9, 2018 to travel through Mexico and reach the U.S.
Pedro Padro/AFP via Getty Images Migrants and residents use a makeshift raft to cross the Suchiate river, natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.
Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images Asylum seekers gather at El Chaparral port of entry in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on Aug. 10, 2018, as they look for an appointment to present their asylum request before the U.S. authorities.
Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images Honduran migrant Raquel Padilla, 27, shows her four-month pregnant belly at the "FM4 Paso Libre" shelter, an organization that offers housing, food, and legal advisoring to migrants during their stay in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images A volunteer of "Las Patronas" NGO, distributes bags of food among migrants, during their travel through Mexico to the U.S. on a train known as "La Bestia" (The Beast), in Las Patronas town, Veracruz state, Mexico, Aug. 9, 2018.
Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images Honduran migrant, Graciela,16, plays with her five-month-old son Cesar, at the recreational room in "Casas YMCA" migrant minors shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on Aug. 10, 2018.
Guillero Arias/AFP via Getty Images Aerial view of the U.S.(L) - Mexico (R) border fence extending into the Pacific ocean at Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.
AFP contributed to this report.