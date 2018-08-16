Dramatic photos capture migrants' journey to southern US border

Aug 16, 2018, 4:08 AM ET
PHOTO: Central American migrants walk along the railway tracks, as they wait to climb on a train in Guadalajaras metropolitan area, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images
Central American migrants walk along the railway tracks, as they wait to climb on a train in Guadalajara's metropolitan area, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.

Migrants attempting to enter the U.S. through the border with Mexico face numerous challenges in their perilous quest for the "American Dream."

Some of the challenges they face in their journey include exorbitant fees charged by human smugglers, dehydration and injuries while navigating tough terrain.

While those coming from Mexico have shorter trips, for many migrants from Central America, this journey traveling north can mean riding on top of a freight train dubbed "La Bestia," or "The Beast." Migrants adopted this moniker for the train as many riders have been maimed, hurt or killed as they get on and off.

AFP journalists spent 24 hours with migrants crossing Mexico in search of the "American Dream."

These are their photos:

PHOTO: This combination of pictures taken on Aug. 10, 2018, and created on August 14, 2018, shows migrants holding their most valuable belongings.Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images
This combination of pictures taken on Aug. 10, 2018, and created on August 14, 2018, shows migrants holding their most valuable belongings.

PHOTO: Undocumented migrants climb on a train known as La Bestia (The Beast), in Las Patronas town, Veracruz State, Mexico on Aug. 9, 2018 to travel through Mexico and reach the U.S.Ronalso Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images
Undocumented migrants climb on a train known as "La Bestia" (The Beast), in Las Patronas town, Veracruz State, Mexico on Aug. 9, 2018 to travel through Mexico and reach the U.S.

PHOTO: Migrants and residents use a makeshift raft to cross the Suchiate river, natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.Pedro Padro/AFP via Getty Images
Migrants and residents use a makeshift raft to cross the Suchiate river, natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.

PHOTO: Asylum seekers gather at El Chaparral port of entry in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on Aug. 10, 2018, as they look for an appointment to present their asylum request before the U.S. authorities.Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images
Asylum seekers gather at El Chaparral port of entry in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on Aug. 10, 2018, as they look for an appointment to present their asylum request before the U.S. authorities.

PHOTO: Honduran migrant Raquel Padilla, 27, shows her four-month pregnant belly at the FM4 Paso Libre shelter, an organization that offers housing, food, and legal advisoring to migrants during their stay in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images
Honduran migrant Raquel Padilla, 27, shows her four-month pregnant belly at the "FM4 Paso Libre" shelter, an organization that offers housing, food, and legal advisoring to migrants during their stay in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.

PHOTO: A volunteer of Las Patronas NGO, distributes bags of food among migrants, during their travel through Mexico to the U.S. on a train known as La Bestia (The Beast), in Las Patronas town, Veracruz state, Mexico, Aug. 9, 2018.Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images
A volunteer of "Las Patronas" NGO, distributes bags of food among migrants, during their travel through Mexico to the U.S. on a train known as "La Bestia" (The Beast), in Las Patronas town, Veracruz state, Mexico, Aug. 9, 2018.

PHOTO: Honduran migrant, Graciela,16, plays with her five-month-old son Cesar, at the recreational room in Casas YMCA migrant minors shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on Aug. 10, 2018.Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images
Honduran migrant, Graciela,16, plays with her five-month-old son Cesar, at the recreational room in "Casas YMCA" migrant minors shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on Aug. 10, 2018.

PHOTO: Aerial view of the U.S.(L) - Mexico (R) border fence extending into the Pacific ocean at Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.Guillero Arias/AFP via Getty Images
Aerial view of the U.S.(L) - Mexico (R) border fence extending into the Pacific ocean at Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018.

AFP contributed to this report.

