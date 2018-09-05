Dramatic photos reveal chaotic aftermath of typhoon in Japan

Aerial photos looking down on the damage left by Typhoon Jebi one day after it hit Japan show the awesome power of the strongest storm to strike the island nation in 25 years, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Jiji Press via AFP/Getty Images

About 3,000 travelers were forced to spend the night at Kansai Airport in Osaka despite flooding from a storm surge, which forced officials to close the airport indefinitely, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported. A bridge that connects the airport to the mainland — the only one, in fact — was also damaged when a 2,500-ton fuel tanker was blown into it during the storm.

Jiji Press via AFP/Getty Images

Kyodo via Reuters

Cranes collapsed and shipping containers were strewn around by winds that the Associated Press reports gusted up to 110 mph.

Hiroko Harima/Kyodo News via AP

Kyodo via Reuters

A ship in Nishinomiya City appeared to be beyond repair after it collided with a concrete breakwater.

Jiji Press via AFP/Getty Images

NHK reported that the storm left 11 dead and over 600 injured.