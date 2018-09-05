Dramatic photos reveal chaotic aftermath of typhoon in Japan

Sep 5, 2018, 2:33 PM ET
Vehicles lie piled in a heap due to strong winds from typhoon Jebi in Kobe, Hyogo prefecture in Japan on Sept. 5, 2018.

Aerial photos looking down on the damage left by Typhoon Jebi one day after it hit Japan show the awesome power of the strongest storm to strike the island nation in 25 years, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Burnt passenger vehicles sit in a parking lot after a storm surge and strong winds caused by typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya, Hyogo prefecture on Sept. 5, 2018.

About 3,000 travelers were forced to spend the night at Kansai Airport in Osaka despite flooding from a storm surge, which forced officials to close the airport indefinitely, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported. A bridge that connects the airport to the mainland — the only one, in fact — was also damaged when a 2,500-ton fuel tanker was blown into it during the storm.

Water from a tidal surge floods the Kansai International Airport in Izumisano city, Osaka prefecture on Sept. 5, 2018, after typhoon Jebi.

A bridge connecting Kansai airport to the mainland was damaged when it was hit by a 2,591-ton tanker pushed by winds from typhoon Jebi in Izumisano, western Japan, Sept. 5, 2018.

Cranes collapsed and shipping containers were strewn around by winds that the Associated Press reports gusted up to 110 mph.

Cranes sit damaged at a seaside area following a powerful typhoon, in Nishinomiya, western Japan, Sept. 5, 2018.

Containers damaged by Typhoon Jebi are seen in Kobe, western Japan, Sept. 5, 2018.

A ship in Nishinomiya City appeared to be beyond repair after it collided with a concrete breakwater.

A ship sits in the water after colliding with a breakwater during high winds from typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya city, Hyogo prefecture on Sept. 5, 2018.

NHK reported that the storm left 11 dead and over 600 injured.

