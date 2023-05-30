Drones strike Moscow residential areas, Russian media reports

The reported strikes follow a May 3 drone attack on the Kremlin.

Several drones struck Moscow early on Tuesday, damaging buildings in the Russian capital, according to state media.

The drones "caused minor damages to several buildings," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said, according to TASS. "All municipal emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident."

Russia on May 3 accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones. Russian officials later blamed the United States for the attack, a claim rejected by Washington.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Tanya Stukalova contributed to this report.