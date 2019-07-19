Earthquake hits Athens, Greece

An earthquake hit Athens, Greece, on Friday, causing strong shaking in the capital city.

Interested in Greece? Add Greece as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Greece news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The earthquake was a 5.1 magnitude, according to an alert from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, and hit just after 2 p.m. local time.

People in Athens felt the earthquake as it hit, causing some to run into the streets, per the Associated Press.

The mobile phone network went down and there were some power outages reported around the city. The fire department is responding to calls of people trapped in elevators.

Otherwise, there was no reported serious damage or injuries immediately after the quake.

It officially hit about 14 miles from Athens, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, and lasted just a few seconds.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Daphne Tolis contributed to this report.