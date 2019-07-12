Another earthquake in California just hours after a quake near Seattle

California residents felt another earthquake Friday morning, with a 4.9-magnitude quake registering Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Interested in Earthquakes? Add Earthquakes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Earthquakes news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

In what appears to be the latest aftershock, Friday morning's quake in Ridgecrest comes just days after a 6.4-magnitude quake and 7.1-magnitude quake unfurled on July 4 and 5, respectively.

That wasn't the only unusual seismic activity that happened on the West Coast Friday morning, as a 4.6-magnitude quake hit 40 miles northeast of Seattle Friday morning, registering just southwest of Three Lakes, Washington.

Police in nearby Lake Stephens posted on Twitter that there have been no reports of damage and no injuries. The Snohomish County sheriff reported the same.

After the 4.6 earthquake this morning officers conducted checks of the city’s infrastructure. No reports of damage and none located at this time. For more info on preparedness visit the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management web page. https://t.co/L06fZPNsLe pic.twitter.com/JOXHnvKeYR — Lake Stevens Police (@LKS_POLICE) July 12, 2019

The initial reports from the National Weather Service made it clear that even early on in tracking the event, which happened at 2:51 a.m. local time, there was no threat of tsunami.

Pretty post Earthquake #sunrise this morning in Seattle with a nice #sunpillar. Areas of morning low clouds and fog otherwise partly sunny today with highs in the upper 60s to near 80. #wawx pic.twitter.com/09X00FRgWQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 12, 2019

Any immediate threats posed by Friday morning's quake seem to have dissipated, as the local outpost of the National Weather Service even posted pictures of the "Pretty post Earthquake #sunrise this morning."