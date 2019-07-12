Another earthquake in California just hours after a quake near Seattle

Jul 12, 2019, 9:42 AM ET
John Lund/Getty
California residents felt another earthquake Friday morning, with a 4.9-magnitude quake registering Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In what appears to be the latest aftershock, Friday morning's quake in Ridgecrest comes just days after a 6.4-magnitude quake and 7.1-magnitude quake unfurled on July 4 and 5, respectively.

That wasn't the only unusual seismic activity that happened on the West Coast Friday morning, as a 4.6-magnitude quake hit 40 miles northeast of Seattle Friday morning, registering just southwest of Three Lakes, Washington.

Police in nearby Lake Stephens posted on Twitter that there have been no reports of damage and no injuries. The Snohomish County sheriff reported the same.

(MORE: Southern California residents brace for 'big one' after twin quakes, but experts say chances are low)

The initial reports from the National Weather Service made it clear that even early on in tracking the event, which happened at 2:51 a.m. local time, there was no threat of tsunami.

Any immediate threats posed by Friday morning's quake seem to have dissipated, as the local outpost of the National Weather Service even posted pictures of the "Pretty post Earthquake #sunrise this morning."