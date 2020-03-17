Photos show eerie quiet as coronavirus containment disrupts daily life around the globe

Efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus increase empty streets

By
Phaedra Singelis
March 17, 2020, 5:35 PM
8 min read

As efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus ramp up, activity in public places has dramatically decreased, resulting in scenes of eerie quiet in places normally buzzing with human activity.

Photojournalists are documenting nearly empty highways, public squares, school yards, boardwalks and beaches from Dubai and India to Washington, D.C., and Seattle.

Lockdowns and orders to close businesses, cancel gatherings and schools have created images of life changed -- at least temporarily.

Globally, there are more than 185,000 coronavirus cases and more than 7,300 deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

As governments work to prepare for a spike in cases, efforts to slow the rate of transmission are apparent on the streets around the world.

New York

Berlin

Washington, D.C.

M1 in Britain

Miami Beach, Florida

Karachi, Pakistan

Los Angeles

Seattle

Israel

Stockholm

Tehran, Iran

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Kolkata, India

Nice, France