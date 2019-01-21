Egyptian TV anchor sentenced to hard labor over interview with gay man

CAIRO — Jan 21, 2019, 1:58 PM ET
PHOTO: A fan of Lebanese alternative rock band Mashrou Leila holds a rainbow flag during their concert at the Ehdeniyat International Festival in Ehden town, Lebanon, Aug. 12, 2017.PlayJamal Saidi/Reuters, FILE
WATCH For many gay men, living in fear is commonplace in Chechnya

An Egyptian TV host was sentenced to one year of hard labor for interviewing a gay sex worker, a Cairo court ruled Sunday.

Mohamed El-Gheity, a well-known journalist in Egypt who has spoken out against homosexuality, is accused of promoting debauchery and insulting religions during an episode that aired last August on private satellite channel LTC.

During the interview, El-Gheity’s guest, whose face was blurred, shared details about his life as a sex worker.

The guest said he was motivated to share his experience so other young Egyptians would not repeat his mistakes.

PHOTO: A fan of Lebanese alternative rock band Mashrou Leila holds a rainbow flag during their concert at the Ehdeniyat International Festival in Ehden town, Lebanon, Aug. 12, 2017.Jamal Saidi/Reuters, FILE
A fan of Lebanese alternative rock band Mashrou' Leila holds a rainbow flag during their concert at the Ehdeniyat International Festival in Ehden town, Lebanon, Aug. 12, 2017.

The hosting channel, LTC, was taken off air for two weeks immediately after the episode aired for violating a decree by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation that bans the appearance of gay people on media outlets.

(MORE: Fear and paranoia grip Egypt’s LGBT community: ‘I want to be forgotten’)

While homosexuality is not explicitly illegal in Egypt, members of the LGBT community are often persecuted under an anti-prostitution law.

In September and October 2017, over 70 people were arrested in one of the most aggressive crackdowns on the LGBT community after fans of Mashrou Leila, a Lebanese band with an openly-gay lead singer, waved a rainbow flag at a concert.

(MORE: Amid Egypt's LGBT crackdown, rights worker asks, 'Where is the crime in waving a flag at a concert?')

The lawsuit against El-Gheity was filed by Samir Sabri, a controversial lawyer and a self-proclaimed morality defender who has filed numerous lawsuits of similar nature.

Last December, he sued actress Rania Youssef over a dress she wore at the Cairo International Film Festival.

Comments