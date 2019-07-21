Electrical shortage in hotel swimming pool kills American student in Guatemala, injures his sister

Jul 21, 2019, 12:42 PM ET
PHOTO: Seth Washam and Emma Washam are pictured in a family photo. PlayCarson-Newman University
WATCH News headlines today: July 19, 2019

An incoming college freshman died last week in Guatemala after an electrical shortage occurred while he was in the hotel pool, according to the university he was slated to attend.

(MORE: 11th American to die in Dominican Republic died of 'natural causes,' says country's minister of tourism)

Seth Washam, 18, was on a "short trip" to Guatemala with his sister, Emma Washam, when the accident occurred on Friday, according to a statement from the Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

PHOTO: Seth Washam and Emma Washam are pictured in a family photo. Carson-Newman University
Seth Washam and Emma Washam are pictured in a family photo.

Emma Washam, 19, who is a rising junior at the school, was also injured. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

(MORE: Man arrested in murder of American biologist in Greece as grisly new details emerge)

The siblings were in Guatemala for an academic study, according to a Facebook post by Christian nonprofit A Hand Up For Women. Their father, Shannon Washum, arrived in the country on July 14 to join them and is now attending to his daughter as she receives medical treatment, according to the organization.

“The prayers of our entire campus community is that God will be a refuge and an ever present help to the Washam family at this time,” said Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler in a statement. “For Shannon, Jean-Ann and Emma, we pray for God’s comfort and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”

Both Washam parents are alumni of the university, according to school officials.

(MORE: Missing North Carolina teacher found shot to death on dirt road, Mexican officials say)

The university has set up a donation page to benefit the family.

The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. The name of the hotel in Guatemala was not identified in the statement.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.