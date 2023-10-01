Emergency services respond after more than 30 trapped in roof collapse during baptism

More than 30 people were trapped following a roof collapse in Mexico.

More than 30 people were trapped following a roof collapse at a church in Mexico on Sunday.

The collapse happened at the Iglesia Santa Cruz Church, a Catholic church in Madero, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Mexican officials confirmed to ABC News. A baptism was being celebrated at the time with approximately 100 in attendance.

Authorities estimate between 30-40 people were trapped following the roof collapse. The first person was recently rescued and has injuries consistent with a concussion, officials said.

Federal and state security forces, civil protection and rescue corporations are on site, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.