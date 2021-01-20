World leaders react to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

LONDON -- World leaders are beginning to react to a “new dawn” in U.S. politics ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States.

Historic allies in the EU and U.K. have struck the most upbeat tone, with Ursurla von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, saying they have a “friend in the White House” after four years where transatlantic relations have come under strain.

“This is a historical achievement and this also makes this day very special,” she said. “This new dawn in America is the moment we've been waiting for so long. Europe is ready for a new start with our oldest and most trusted partner."

She added: "This will be a very strong starting point for our renewed cooperation and of course, way more is to come.”

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

"As I said when I spoke with him on his election as president, I look forward to working with him and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security," he said.

The British ambassador to the U.S., Dame Karen Pierce, said the Biden presidency was “very good news” for the U.K.

Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, called Inauguration Day a "good day for democracy."

"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president today and move into the White House," Steinmeier said. "I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany."

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said the new administration is an "opportunity to rejuvenate the Transatlantic relationship."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to react to Biden's historic day but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov phoned into a press briefing to say that he did not foresee a change in the U.S.-Russia relationship.

"Nothing will change for Russia. Russia will continue to live just the way it has lived for hundreds of years, seeking good relations with the U.S.," he told reporters. "Whether Washington has reciprocal political will for that will depend on Mr. Biden and his team.”

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said of the incoming administration: “If you fulfill all your obligations, we will fulfill all our obligations as well.”

“If you do not do so, we will not bow down to you. If you do fulfill your obligations, we don't owe you anything,” Rouhani said.

On a different note, incoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in India, where her mother’s family hails from, marked the day with special prayers and pictures of Harris displayed in public and celebrations.

Thulasendrapuram, a tiny village just over 200 miles from the city of Chennai, is where Harris’ maternal grandfather was born.

“We are feeling very proud that an Indian is being elected as the vice president of America,” Anukampa Madhavasimhan, a local teacher, told The Associated Press.

