Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to meet with European lawmakers

Mark Zuckerberg was expected to be in Brussels today to answer some tough questions.

The founder is schedule to meet with members of the European Parliament about his company's use of personal data, privacy limits and the social network's potential influence on elections.

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said on Twitter Monday the meeting would be live streamed.

I will hold a press conference today to comment on the outcome of the meeting with Mark Zuckerberg and will answer media questions. Live web-streaming from 19:30 CET ?? https://t.co/qOdgwQPUMa — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) May 22, 2018

Zuckerberg was grilled by American politicians last month over similar issues, as well as the company's alleged role in the 2016 U.S. president election.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Originally, Zuckerberg's EU meeting was expected to be a private affair, but some parliament members preferred an on-air excoriation, according to the Associated Press.