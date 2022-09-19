Failed rocket attack targets US military base in Syria, CENTCOM says

Three 107mm rockets were launched, the U.S. Central Command said Sunday.

There was a failed rocket attack on the U.S. military base known as Green Village in northeast Syria on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said.

Three 107mm rockets were launched but "failed to strike U.S. or Coalition forces or equipment," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"A fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, approximately 5 kilometers away," it added.

This is the same base where a recent attack by Iran-backed militants resulted in retaliatory fire and airstrikes by Apache helicopter gunships on those militants.

It's unclear who launched the attack Sunday. U.S. forces are investigating the incident.